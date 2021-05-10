DALLAS, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mari Henry, a business professional with a master's degree in international business who lives in Dallas, Texas with her husband and two dogs that rule her life, has completed her new book "Is Hawg Hunting a Saturday Night Date?": an engaging memoir of an action-packed and thoroughly outdoorsy courtship.
Mari writes, "You fall in love with the love of your life, but there is a catch. You are thrust into a man's world of hunting and fishing without any of the necessary skills, experience, or equipment. It all feels like a test. Can you keep up? This prompts a series of comedic short stories seen through the perspective of a gurl. The adventures begin on your second date, duck hunting in the early morning with a bunch of tobacco-chewing, snorting men, followed by hawg hunting in the evening. Which begs the question, is hawg hunting considered a Saturday night date? How do you lure your boyfriend away on a romantic getaway? You go tarpon fishing in Belize. But your string bikini cannot compete for his attention with the whack job fish.
The journey of humorous adventures will keep you chuckling."
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Is Hawg Hunting a Saturday Night Date?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
