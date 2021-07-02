MEADVILLE, Pa., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Broken Wings": a gripping and potent autobiographical work that shares the story of how a young mother fought tirelessly to protect the rights of her child with a rare genetic disease. "Broken Wings" is the creation of published author, Marjorie Glider, who grew up between Florida and Michigan and earned her degree in English from Florida Southern College.
Author Marjorie Glider has always been an advocate for children with special needs. In the 1970s, she went to battle against the establishment of the times to ensure quality for all. Her passion for these issues came from having a son with a rare genetic disease. She is pleased to share the story of her family and the legacy that was left to help so many other children.
Author Marjorie Glider writes, "If not for driving, he would have put his head down on the steering wheel and cried. His only son was dying from a rare disease that had no cure—a disease that before ending his life would first debilitate his mind and his body. None of this was real. It could not be happening. Denny glanced in the rearview mirror. Barry appeared healthy. How could he be facing a death sentence? How could all of his hopes and dreams for his son have been dashed like a ship against a rocky shore? How could his family be drowning in a raging sea of helplessness with his having no idea how to save them? Still, even though the doctors had not wanted to present false hopes, there was that 5 percent chance that Barry might outwit the disease—a remote chance worth clinging to. He would pray for a miracle, pray that God would help Barry beat the statistics. He had to be strong for Marge, Barry, and Sherry. Being strong meant not to cry, but it did not mean not to pray. He was praying with his heart and his soul, and he would continue praying. God would hear his prayers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marjorie Glider's new book tells the story of how Barry's young life established hope for other children with special needs.
