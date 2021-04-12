ODENTON, Md., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mary Graves, a devout Catholic, has completed her new book "Voice of the Dark": a gripping and potent true account of Mary's trials and tribulations.
Mary shares, My sister was dating a guy who was a longshoreman. He was very nice, kind of tough, and was not the kind to be afraid of things. One weekend, I was going away, and Betsy asked if she and her boyfriend could stay at my apartment. I said sure, but it didn't occur to me that the Darkness would attack them. Things were getting so bad. My sister's boyfriend told her that "he would NEVER stay in that apartment again". He wouldn't say why, but I knew things were getting really serious. My sister said he just wanted to get out of there. They packed the next morning and were "out of there" as fast as possible. I tried to get him to tell me what happened, but he wouldn't. He just said he would never go back!!
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Graves' inspiring tale describes the horrors that Mary has experienced throughout her life.
Despite all the tragedies, Mary's faith in God is what allows her to endure Readers will see her selflessness in many of her actions, how she goes out of her way to help others, whenever she can. Mary put the welfare of others before herself, which has been shown when her father has tried to harm her mother and Mary steps in to stop it. Mary has overcome the darkness multiple times because faith in God has guided her way.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase "Voice of the Dark" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
