DECATUR, Ga., Aug, 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mateu Nonyane, a retired journalist and teacher who was forced to leave his native Johannesburg, South Africa in 1977 under that country's repressive apartheid regime and later earned a degree in mass media arts from the Hampton Institute in Virginia, has completed his new book "Apartheid's Insanity and Stupidity": a harrowing first-hand account of his experiences under the apartheid regime in his native South Africa.
The reader will find the book revealing with sporadic tragedy and humor. It is based on the author's upbringing by struggling parents with many children. Working as a journalist on various English-language newspapers was equally dangerous. Many of his colleagues were detained and tortured by the South African government for exposing the country's injustices to the outside world during student protests against apartheid, laws that separated citizens on the basis of race, skin color, ethnicity, and designated living areas under the Group Areas Act.
The author was forced to flee the country after he realized he had taken a big risk by allowing student leaders to hold nightly political meetings in his Soweto house while government Security Branch policemen were on the prowl. He could not imagine himself giving evidence for the State against his detained colleagues. That was one of the reasons he left the country and began life as a refugee, away from his wife and seven-year-old daughter.
Published by Page Publishing, Mateu Nonyane's engrossing book is an illuminating indictment of the segregationist apartheid regime in place in South Africa between 1948 and 1994.
