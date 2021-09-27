ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mayra Herrera has completed her new book "Connected Dots": a gripping and potent account of the true story of her father's experience fighting an underground war in Cuba. He was imprisoned and tortured twice, but he never stopped believing in the cause. He never stopped believing in the revolution, and he never stopped believing in their leader, Comandante Fidel Castro.
After succeeding against Batista, Jose found himself close enough to Fidel Castro to realize his life had changed, but it was not for what he had fought for.
Author Mayra Herrera introduces her work, writing, "Today is May 17, 2018. This date does not mean anything except that my dad passed away, was put to rest, went to heaven, went to sleep, whatever the reader feels more comfortable with, five months ago. As I grew up, I learned that my dad was never prejudiced. What I mean by that is he would always give you the chance to give your opinion, but he expected for you to listen to his too. These conversations, chats, opinions, or discussions could have been about culture, religion, or politics. My dad was an incredibly knowledgeable person and could speak about any subject. He didn't expect for anyone, even if they were born and grew up in the same city as him, to share his opinion. His favorite subject was of course Cuba. He was never a fanatic, but he always dreamed about a free Cuba. That made him a great role model to me."
Published by Page Publishing, Mayra Herrera's compelling work shares the experiences of Jose Luis Fernandez, which the author was about to piece together by connecting the dots to uncover her family's story.
