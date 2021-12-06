LEVITTOWN, Pa., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michaela Love, who was born in Georgia but has lived most of her life in Pennsylvania, has completed her new book "Chron": a mesmerizing work that follows Sam as she and a stranger meet an older man named Albin, who provides them with only enough information for them to begin a mission. Through a magical portal he creates, they are transported to another world to search for a mystical key.
Author Michaela Love takes readers into the world of her story, writing, "An explosion and fear, those are all I remember. Pieces of brick and glass are flying at me, cutting my arms, my face, and my legs. I am afraid. I am not ready to die. I have not saved him yet. The question is, who am I supposed to save? I wake up to a cold, wet feeling on my skin, and I open my eyes to see clusters of white flakes falling from a light-gray sky."
Published by Page Publishing, Michaela's spellbinding tale follows the pair on their search. Completely lost and confused, they find shelter in a cave behind a waterfall, only to discover that it is not vacant.
Chris, the owner of the shelter, has been sent on the same mission, except he has been there for two years with no way back home. The three of them band together to continue the mission, recruiting others along the way. A ruthless king from another world who wants the Key and its powerful counterparts for himself sees Sam as a possible heir to his throne. To thwart their mission, he throws many trials her way to test her strength and abilities, making their mission harder than it was before.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase "Chron" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing