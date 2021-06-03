MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Gracias Dios": a powerful example of devotion. "Gracias Dios" is the creation of published author, Milly Palmeri, a loving wife and mother who was born in Ecuador.
Palmeri writes, "Thank You, God it is not a data book, this is a true version that I am sharing, so that this generation improves and the future generation grows up safe, happy and productive.
We usually wonder if God exists or is just a fictional character.
Let me tell you, I am a living witness confirming that God, Jesus, and Mary are real. I saw them at Good Shepherd Church in Holbrook, New York; and besides, when I was sleeping, I had my own trip and I visited them.
Many other book authors write stimulating sentences, but they do not explain the true source of why different changes occur in life and in the human body. All questions that do not have correct answers leave people in a state of nervousness, anxiety, fear, and they easily panic. When they panic, their lives start to fall apart and, unfortunately, many lose their lives. All this happens to them, it is because they lack the correct information about how the mind and body work.
Remember, we are pieces of God, so we are directly connected to Him, from the right side of our brain. Jesus said, 'If you pray in faith, you will be healed.'
Jesus taught us to forgive, love, and help each other. Living on Earth is just learning about this. Well, Heaven exists, and only those who learned and practiced what Jesus taught us will go there.
I knew hell, and I was not scared. Limbo startled me, and when I was in heaven, I felt very good, and I wanted to stay there. Inside the book, I am describing what each of these places look like.
God: 'My children have been destroyed because they have no knowledge.'
This is the reason why the book Thank God was written; then everyone can achieve a prosperous life.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Milly Palmeri's new book invites readers to seek the spiritual in their daily lives. It is the Spanish language version of her previous publication "Thank you, God".
Palmeri writes with an open heart in hopes of touching the lives of readers everywhere and inspiring them to seek a deeper connection with their faith.
