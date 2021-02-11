MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Once Upon a Rhino": a fun and educational tale that teaches young learners about the importance of protecting the planet's endangered species. "Once Upon a Rhino" is the creation of published author, Monty Christo.
Christo writes: "The book contains links to some incredible organizations actively doing amazing things. Follow the links and join forces with them to protect one of the world's most endangered species."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Monty Christo's new book is a charming, informative, and sweet children's tale that emphasizes the need to care for and protect all of God's creation, in particular those elements of it most at risk of extinction as a consequence of poaching and the destruction of the natural world.
Beautifully illustrated and told in catchy rhyming verse, Christo's book manages to seamlessly combine entertainment with education, crafting an impactful, memorable narrative to deliver a pertinent and pressing message that's sure to remain with the book's readers long after they have turned the last page.
