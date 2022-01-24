BAY SHORE, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nicole Radosti, a writer and natural lover of stories, has completed her new book "Taming the Dark": a fascinating adventure tale that finds two heroes, each with terrible secrets, fighting against a fearsome and mysterious foe.
"It wasn't often Sephina stopped to appreciate a sunset—certainly not in the way it was intended to be appreciated," begins Radosti. "The radiance and playfulness of color, the unique and calming whimsical clouds. She didn't think of it as seemingly brush-stroked skies or lavender-topped mountainsides, or seaports filled with dark silhouettes of ships with tall masts outlined in amber. No, not anymore. That was another life. She saw the sunset as the final line drawn in the sand, a fool's hope against the night's advance. She couldn't stop it from coming or what happened to her when it did."
Published by Page Publishing, Nicole Radosti's thrilling tale winds through clever twists as Sephina struggles with the evil force dwelling inside her. Meanwhile, as Detective Brayden O'Leary investigates a homicide in Manhattan, his own path will bring him directly to Sephina, and he'll soon discover exactly who she is and what is at stake. Expertly crafted with fantastic and inventive characters, "Taming the Dark" will leave readers constantly wanting more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Taming the Dark" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
