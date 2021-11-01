SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patti Hamilton, a proud mother and grandmother with a lifelong love of writing, has completed her new book "Raindrops and Rainbows": an uplifting and hopeful tale.
With a rhythmic melody and rhyming pattern, "Raindrops and Rainbows" paints a picture through well crafted imagery of a typical rainy day. After the rain goes away, the sky is alight with brilliant colors and a hopeful rainbow.
Published by Page Publishing, Patti Hamilton's delightful tale incorporates simple, yet vibrant illustrations to depict a rainy day.
Readers who wish to experience this cheerful work can purchase "Raindrops and Rainbows" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
