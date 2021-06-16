MEADVILLE, Pa., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Abiding Faith": a potent exploration of intrinsic faith. "Abiding Faith" is the creation of published author, Paul Mooradd, is a Catholic priest who has served in parishes for more then three and a half decades.
Mooradd shares, "In the pages of this book, the challenge of nonbelievers is boldly met with surprising answers which ultimately upend the modern debate between faith and science in the public square. Primarily utilizing the truths of nature known to all humans through science, math, and logic, an analysis of nature clearly and convincingly demonstrates that all the evidence and widely accepted theories of science can only be truly understood through faith in God.
It turns out that the nonbelievers, not people of faith, are the ones actually practicing a mythological fantasy misrepresenting the truth of science. Chief among all their delusional dogmas is a theory of evolution governed by the principle of survival of the fittest. This principle is far from good science when even a grade school child knows that no matter how fit one may be, nothing will survive. Death, like taxes, is inevitable. All the efforts to regulate faith in the courts, to secularize human sexuality, or promote the separation of God and state are little more than a modern version of the Tower of Babel, a fantasy about humans storming the heavens. For all disciplines of science are predicated upon a priority in nature for human survival which can only be justified by faith in God. That, if there is no God, both science and human life have no real meaning or true purpose; and yet none of us lives that way. Which truly means everyone, even those with the hardest heart, are called by God through nature to an abiding faith."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Mooradd's new book is a faith-based response to nonbelievers who ignore the innate quality of faith.
Father Mooradd writes in hopes of encouraging those who have turned from God to reclaim their place in His kingdom and experience the wonders of an abiding faith.
View a synopsis of "Abiding Faith" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Abiding Faith" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Abiding Faith", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
