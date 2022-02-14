TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Until recently, scholarly works on Israeli film have been more theoretical than historical. "From Us to Me: The Israeli Cinema between Nationalism and Individualism, 1964–1994" by Dror Izhar seeks to change that. The book, presented in two volumes, serves as an attempt to illustrate the sociocultural history of Israeli cinema from 1964 to 1994. Dr. Izhar offers an in-depth exploration of the work of several filmmakers while considering the history and influence of Israeli cinema in the second half of the twentieth century.
In this first volume, building on primary and secondary sources, academic studies of Israeli history and excerpts from relevant films, Dr. Izhar shares his unique interpretations regarding the artistic achievements of three director-producers: Ephraim Kishon, Uri Zohar and Menahem Golan. While the first two defined Israeli personal cinema, the third attempted to rekindle national Israeli films. Dr. Izhar focuses on how sociopolitical factors affect and are affected by these films, particularly in light of world events during the period studied.
"I finished my Ph.D., and my question was 'What's next?'" said Dr. Izhar. "I realized not many people know about Israeli film, especially from the historical point of view. I want to help others learn and understand more of Israeli culture and the people."
"This book is well-researched and filled with cultural and social commentaries that readers will find interesting and informative. Written with relevant references, From Us to Me is a strong reference to culture and a world that readers will want to explore. From Us to Me by Dror Izhar is the first volume in a series, an interesting and hugely informative read for anyone interested in the Israeli film industry."
Christian Sia for Readers' Favorite
"From Us to Me: The Israeli Cinema between Nationalism and Individualism, 1964–1994"
By Dror Izhar
ISBN: 9781532048999 (softcover)
About the author
Dror Izhar studied filmmaking at Tel Aviv University from 1974 to 1977 and holds a Ph.D. in history from Ben-Gurion University. Dr. Izhar retired after 23 years of service and previously worked as an academic counselor and librarian at the Tel Aviv Israeli Cinematheque. He is the author of "From Us to Me" and "Quit India." Dr. Izhar was born in Israel where he currently resides.
