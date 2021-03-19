NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R.A. Murdock has completed his new book "The Blood Moon and the Black Mountain of Sorrow": a gripping and potent story about writing one's own destiny.
Published by Page Publishing, R.A. Murdock's spellbinding tale follows Razien, with the heart of a vampire and the blood of Karne, the black dragon who is pure evil. Because of his mixed heritage, Razien must grow up fighting the evil within himself. When he reaches the age of eighteen, Razien is called to the black dragon and he must answer, or Karne will punish him. With only the training his father had given him growing up and a few companions to join in his journey, Razien searches for the black dragon's lair.
As he searches for Karne's lair, Razien learns about many hidden facets of his past and his destiny that prove to him that he is the only one of his kind. With the help of Loveaya, the spirit of the earth, Razien finds the power within himself to help fight the darkness in his blood. The half-vampire, half-dragon being encounters many obstacles that he must overcome to hone his senses. With his friends by his side and Loveaya guiding him spiritually, Razien feels he is ready to face the nightmare that has haunted him his whole life.
Readers who wish to experience this exhilarating work can purchase "The Blood Moon and the Black Mountain of Sorrow" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing