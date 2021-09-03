KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Randall Carpenter, a Stephen Minister, has completed his new book "Because I Care About You": a stirring and uplifting assortment of passages on the different challenges in life. Ranging from all different topics, Carpenter's messages are meant to help readers create happiness in life and join him on a path to enlightenment and understanding.
As Carpenter says, "I have been asked many times why I write inspirational thoughts. One of my goals in life is not to pursue happiness but to create it. It's not to walk this path alone but to bring others along with me. Within my words, I hope to touch people's hearts, open their minds, and give them a different perspective. Every day, life surrounds us with beauty, wonder, and amazement. It gives us so much to learn from. When we do more than stop and smell the roses, we allow our minds and hearts to see past the image and into the meaning of all around us. If I am able to allow someone who needs to be inspired, motivated, lifted up, or helped along to see a different perspective they never realized before, then I have made a difference."
Published by Page Publishing, Randall Carpenter's uplifting and potent work is split into different themes, including wisdom, faith, hope, and love. The beautiful messages within will tackle these topics and more, aiming to help inspire readers to make changes in their lives and help each other. Ultimately "Because I Care About You" challenges readers to ask themselves how they can make a difference in the world.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "Because I Care About You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing