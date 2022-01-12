NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raymond Bradley, a man who wears many hats has completed his new book "Survival of the Times": a captivating adventure tale.
Bradley shares, "Pluto has been known as a planet up until now. Now it is not known as a planet but as a dwarf ice moon. It has been a mystery, but soon that mystery will be solved. Something monstrously sinister that is too dark and evil had moved about on the planet's surface. Once again, the ancient door had opened up, and it would close once it was time. The creature had left something behind so it could come back and destroy all life. Somehow, something—an artifact object—had been discovered, and the few were now ready to go where the artifacts wanted them to go. They needed to bring this object back and close the door and seal it before the end came. The team must go and enter into the doorgate and close it forever. Could they do this task, or would they fail?
Published by Page Publishing, Raymond Bradley's intriguing tale is a science fiction adventure where the heroes are tasked with entering a portal in order to seal it off forever. In this epic race against time, only one can become victorious.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase"Survival of the Times" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
