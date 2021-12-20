ESTES PARK, Colo., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ricky Shick, an Estes Park, Colorado, resident, has completed her new book "I'm Never Alone": a gripping collection of her own unbelievable experiences. Ricky hopes that sharing her knowledge and experience with the supernatural will help guide others. She lives with her husband and their bulldog Chopper in a town that is also home to one of America's most haunted hotels.
Published by Page Publishing, Shick's shocking tales include encounters with all sorts of demons and monsters that started when she was just five years old.
Ricky Shick never asked for evil to enter her life. It introduced itself and made her its target. Throughout the years, some entities were captured on film with a few photos for the readers to view. Others were not caught on camera because Ricky was living that moment of attack with the dead. Her secure home became a battlefield of life or death for survival. She was scared as hell to fight just to exist every day and night.
Shick says this book is a recounting of her true personal experiences throughout her life. None of the included accounts have been altered or fabricated.
Readers who wish to experience this terrifying work and judge for themselves can purchase "I'm Never Alone" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
