"Adventures of Hunter and Moo": a charming children's educational tale. "Adventures of Hunter and Moo" is the creation of published author, Robert Millius, a proud father and husband who founded Breathe Ministries in Cary, NC.
Millius shares, "The Adventures of Hunter and Moo is about a young boy and his cow who travel some parts of the United States of America, helping other animals. The animals they help in return will give the fun facts about their state. You will learn all the states, state capitals, geography, and compassion for helping others along the way on your journey. We hope you enjoy traveling with Hunter and Moo."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Millius' new book invites readers on a cross country trek to learn a variety of facts and the importance of compassion.
Join Hunter as he adventures with Moo to learn out the country they call home as well as the importance of caring for one another.
View a synopsis of "Adventures of Hunter and Moo" on YouTube.
