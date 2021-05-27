GOODYEAR, Ariz., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rodney Jackson, a real estate aficionado since the early eighties with licenses in six states, has completed his new book "Who Ate My Cookie?: Are Your Clients Tasting the Goodness of Your Business? Here's How You Can Make It Happen!": a gripping and potent book about the struggles of starting a business for the first time, and how to overcome any obstacles in the way of success.
Author Rodney Jackson writes, "Starting a business of any type is not easy and not for wimps! It takes planning, execution, long hours, being able to survive a bumpy financial road, and most of all, perseverance! The road to being a successful entrepreneur has its lows that can be seemingly devastating and highs that will make you feel you're the master of your craft and on top of the world. After so many years of being self-employed and starting over eight times in different marketplaces, I have learned which moves to make and which ones to step back from."
Published by Page Publishing, Rodney Jackson's informative tale goes into detail regarding starting a small business, and the various pitfalls and obstacles that go along with it. Starting a business is not for the weak willed or faint of heart, it takes courage, intelligence, and perseverance to build a successful business; Rodney Jackson seems to have all the answers.
Businesses always start out small, but with enough planning and hard work, it can bloom into something extraordinary and life changing. One must find a niche, an itch that no one else is scratching, make it interesting, and make it stick out in other people's minds, all while keeping cool and not letting the stress of the job weigh things down. It can be a lot of work, but anything is possible with enough cookies.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Who Ate My Cookie?: Are Your Clients Tasting the Goodness of Your Business? Here's How You Can Make It Happen!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing