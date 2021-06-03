NORFOLK, Va., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ronald Smith, a New Jersey native with a lifelong passion for writing now residing in Norfolk, Virginia has completed his new book "River": an action-packed erotic thriller that keeps the pages turning until the dramatic conclusion.
Smith writes, "After tragedy strikes, River moves his life to New Orleans for a fresh start. He starts to pick up the pieces, and everything seems to be working out just fine. However, with dark mysterious forces at work and centuries of secrets, lies, and a war, River finds himself directly in the middle. With the help of his newfound friends and a handsome stranger, River discovers his true identity and purpose. But things aren't always what they seem. Join River on his quest for the truth as his world is completely turned upside down."
Published by Page Publishing, Ronald Smith's engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid readers of occult fiction.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "River" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
