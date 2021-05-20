NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- S. Wayne Hall, a writer living in southern Indiana with his wife and his very interesting and onerous cat LC, has completed his new book "My Town Is Hostage: Answers and Solutions": an entertaining sequel to his earlier novel, "My Town Is Burning: Answers and Solutions".
Tom Beckway is retired. In his youth, Beckway was a small-town police officer in Southern Indiana. He liked the work and was good at it, but he soon discovered that the small community where he lived just couldn't pay their police officers very well. With three small children getting bigger all the time, Beckway left law enforcement and worked a succession of manufacturing jobs while raising the children. Now, at the age of sixty, Beckway is retired. Tom soon realizes that while retirement is great, it can also be boring. Utilizing his dated but extensive law enforcement training and experience, Tom decided to start a small business called Tom's Answers & Solutions. Tom sent his resume to local law firms and insurance companies and is occasionally hired to locate a witness or get a statement. This is usually simple and easy and keeps Tom occupied without cutting into his fishing and other retirement activities.
In this case, Tom is asked by his estranged wife Maggie to help locate the missing son of a friend of hers. Tom reluctantly agrees, and it doesn't take long to discover the location of the missing young man, but that is the easy part. Tom discovers that the young man is inside a compound of political radicals.
Tom, with the help of his live-in brother-in-law Jerry, and despite the interference of some federal agents, is determined to find the answer or solution.
