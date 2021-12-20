NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sharon E. Harris, author of "The Adventures of Gizmo & Kimora," "Kimora Goes To the Park," "Double Click Velocity," "Hide & Seek With Kimora," "Intercessory Training of Gatekeepers, Prayer Warriors, and Watchmen on the Walls," "My Dog Gizmo," "Understanding Spiritual Warfare," and "Kimora Goes to the Doctors," has completed her new book "Kimora Goes to Town": a charming, illustrated story about a young girl's journey to town).
Author Sharon E. Harris discusses her work, writing, "'Kimora Goes to Town' is not only a book about the pleasure of going to town with mom and dad, but it is a book that stokes all five senses, teases the imagination, and whet the appetite for more food for the soul. Information is pleasure-food for the soul, and a child's curiosity will roam avenues endlessly so that they could know. That is why children often go, 'But why? But why? But why?' They must know. Why not have books that show and tell them about the whys, which will open the door for them to explore and add their own modifications, putting a spin on information that is readily accessible? Children will be creative if we give them a jump start and then allow them to fly."
Published by Page Publishing, Sharon E. Harris's heartwarming tale captures the experience of traveling to a new and exciting place through the eyes of a child.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Kimora Goes to Town" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
