DENNIS, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sharon Weagle, an avid sportswoman and international skier, was involved in the New England Handicap Sports Association as a blind guide ski instructor; and has worked in the special education field for 17 years. She lives on Cape Cod with her husband, Don, where they operate a seasonal donut shop. She has recently completed her new book "Pink Sprinkle and the Donut Elves": a beautifully illustrated book for children of all ages.
"Pink Sprinkle and the Donut Elves", takes place at a quaint old donut shop on Cape Cod. This story book explains the secrets behind how the donuts are made. It is a magical picture book for children of all ages! The author, was inspired to write this book, because the children who visit the donut shop frequently ask, "where do the donuts come from?"
Published by Page Publishing, Sharon Weagle's engrossing tale is a delightful addition to any preschool or elementary school library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Pink Sprinkle and the Donut Elves" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
