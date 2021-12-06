MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shirley Noel Adkins, a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Alabama native, and ordained minister who counseled troubled teens, marriages, abused and battered women, and taught ministry classes to teens and adults while serving for twenty-three years on Capitol Hill until her retirement as financial administrative office manager for Senator John D. Rockefeller IV, has completed her new book "From the Cotton Field to Capitol Hill": a remarkable true story of determination and faith.
The author writes, "We've all had cotton-field experiences. Your cotton-field experience may not have been like mine, but if you have been in a place or position where you said to yourself that there has to be a better way or that you wanted something different in life, you've had a cotton-field experience. Things look good from afar until you're placed directly in it. Once there, you see that what looked good from a distance isn't always good up close. When you find yourself wondering why you're where you are at certain times in life, you're being equipped to qualify for your creative purpose in life. How you got there is hindsight, but how you get out answers and tells who you are and what you're made of. Come and walk with me through my journey from the cotton field to Capitol Hill."
Published by Page Publishing, Shirley Noel Adkins' engrossing book is an inspiring memoir of her journey from humble beginnings in an Alabama cotton field to the corridors of power in Washington, DC.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase"From the Cotton Field to Capitol Hill" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
