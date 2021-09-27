HAMPTON, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stephanie White, author of "It Is What It Is," has completed her new book "For What Reason?": a collection of poems about life's various journeys. White has a very distinctive and passionate outlook on life as a whole. White is a female survivor through difficult situations. She is a sentimental, caring person who writes in dealing with everyday life. As she lives among diverse people, writing has always given clarity to her soul.
White explains, "As humans, we adapt to our current living environments in order to survive throughout life. I am sharing some of my adaptations with you through poetry. Let this book birth something beautiful in your life."
Published by Page Publishing, White's engrossing collection describes personal feelings others may experience and can relate to. An extended version of a deep series of poems dealing with journeys of life. A well-thought-out description elaborated into more detail of adapting and applying logic into poems.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "For What Reason?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
