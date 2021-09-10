WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syeeah Jarrule Bahshay, a New York native who briefly attended Wilberforce University in Ohio before leaving to pursue her passion for poetry, has completed her new book "Poetry Unsalted: Smooth Erotica": a riveting work showcasing a compelling collection of modern poetry.
"She was told to sit on the faded red chair
(but it was honey she wanted)
With the gray exchange of leather that dated back to 1960.
It was a political nonescape phase.
She was already broken at the age of two.
And told—obey the maze
So you aren't cut while they check your eligibility
(but it was honey she wanted)
Broken from the womb of folded mirrors.
But it was too late to drop pennies into the well.
All she wanted was to stop the tease of loneliness.
Her mother never smiled
Maybe never learn't to.
So she was told to sit on the faded red chair.
And watch the gray exchange of trees vomiting up their leaves—
But all she wanted was honey
So her tongue began to scratch at the dryness.
She never smiled
Maybe never learn't to."
Published by Page Publishing, Syeeah Jarrule Bahshay's engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid readers of modern poetry.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Poetry Unsalted: Smooth Erotica" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
