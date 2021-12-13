NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Knowledge Box, a Cleveland, Ohio-born widower who was forced to retire after an accident left him unable to work, has completed his new book "Poems that Tell Stories": an engaging collection of poetry for readers of all ages.
The author writes, "'Poems that Tell Stories' are life lessons I have learned in my fifty plus years on earth. They deal with not only the African American experience in America but the American experience. Some are historical, some are biographical, and some are spiritual. The poems are for any person and readers hopefully will find them to be inspirational and will be able to learn something and apply it to their own lives and struggles."
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Nesbitt's engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid modern poetry readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Poems that Tell Stories" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
