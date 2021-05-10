TREMONT, Ill., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Thomas Williamson, a retired architect and onetime CIA contractor, has completed his new book "The Third Book of Why—Why Love an Assassin": a gripping and potent tale of lies, romance, and betrayal.
Thomas writes, "'The Third Book of Why—Why Love an Assassin,' the last of the series, is a book of fiction. It is a Cold War novel of secret lives, of an assassin's life, and of love and death. It is a story of intrigue, betrayal, sexual passion, treachery, and treason built upon a foundation of historic facts. It is a story played out against a tapestry of Cold War events. The story that follows is the fictional account of one man and his family's battle in the war that has been and is still being waged against the spread of Communism and Marxist Socialism near America's shores. It is a novel using past memories, knowledge, and CIA experiences to provide a geographic and historical foundation to an era some might describe as the war of the assassins."
Published by Page Publishing, Thomas Williamson's riveting tale combines history and fiction to deliver an exciting original work that uncovers the true nature of espionage during the Cold War.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "The Third Book of Why—Why Love an Assassin" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing