PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Victor López, a lifelong educator who has served as teacher, director of the Harbor School for Performing Arts, principal of PS/MS 96, and a founding member of the educational consulting group, Educators for Student Success, where he empowered New York City principals to bring their very best to their classrooms and strive to improve school effectiveness for all school stakeholders, has completed his new book "El Barrio Remembered": a nostalgic reflection on growing up in a simpler, more innocent era in New York City.
The author writes, "These stories depict true occurrences reflecting how teenagers dealt with the changes arising during these crucial times in our nation's history. A new world was arising and we had a front-row seat to political changes as well as racial and gender issues. As we traversed these issues of family, culture, and racism, we were bolstered by such things as music and art as well as religion and trying desperately to hold on to our traditional values. We clung to one another and our families as we made our way in an ever-changing landscape; and we progressed, we innovated, we adapted, and succeeded in becoming part of the mosaic that became New York City."
Published by Page Publishing, Victor López's engrossing book is an entertaining collection of evocative stories for readers of all ages.
