NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wendy Lou, a Texan who enjoys the peace and quiet of nature, has completed her new book "The Beginning": a captivating tale of the ebbs and flows of Angel's life.
Lou shares, "The Beginning is about Angel struggling with great disappointment and heartache followed by joy and happiness in her early life. Angel learns that life is ever-changing and that some changes bring about happiness, love, and surprises. In the end, Angel overcomes a few of life's unexpected challenges and that life is full of new adventures and opportunities that may present themselves around every corner."
Published by Page Publishing, Wendy Lou's inspiring tale is incredibly relatable and will encourage readers to look for the good in their lives because rainbows do follow storms.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Beginning" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing