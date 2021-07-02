MEADVILLE, Pa., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Love Test: Where Do You Stand?": an inspiring examination of the concept of love and its primacy in human relationships with the Divine as well as one another. "The Love Test: Where Do You Stand?" is the creation of published author William E. Bacote, a married great-grandfather who has served his church as a Sunday school and Bible study teacher, Sunday school superintendent, director of Christian education, a deacon, and in prison ministry.
"The Love Test" is a practical book to show you how different dimensions of love cause you to assess if you are truly walking in love. This book provides some guidelines to help you learn the art of loving others.
"The Love Test" will provide some key points that demonstrate love and provide the opportunity for you to rate yourself in several aspects of love. Some topics are modeling love, love within the church, proof of love, the price of love, and the source of love.
Can others see the love of God in you? The Love Test will ask you to answer this question and perhaps make adjustments in your life.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William E. Bacote's new book is an excellent choice for readers seeking an in-depth examination of love as evidenced in the human experience and in the New Testament.
