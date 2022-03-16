NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emil and Matt have completed their new book "Mom! What is that?": a charming children's story that follows a conversation between a mother and her child who is trying to identify the letters of the alphabet through the names of different animals.
The imaginative work is complete with colorful illustrations that speak the language of a child who is eager to learn the letters of the alphabet.
Published by Page Publishing, Emi and Matt's interactive educational tale highlights the fun and excitement in the process of learning to read.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase "Mom! What is that?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
