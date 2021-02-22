EVERETT, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Manuela Orozco Franco, a nine-year-old YouTuber from Cali, Columbia and her mother, Fanny Patricia Franco Chavez, a college professor who is passionate about communication, have completed their new book "Camilo: The Owl Who Was Scared of the Darkness": an enchanting story in English and Spanish for young readers.
Camilo is an owl who is afraid of the dark, both with his eyes open and closed. That is why he does not go out with his parents or friends at night. And that is also why he can't fall asleep. Darkness scares him! His parents thought that he was like a wild owl, one of those who sleep at night, but when they realized that it was that Camilo was afraid of the dark, then they decided, as a family, to discover the beauty that can only be created and seen in the dark. This book is an invitation to family dialogue and to believe that there is beauty even in the darkest moments of life.
Published by Page Publishing, Manuela Orozco Franco and Fanny Patricia Franco Chavez's engrossing tale is a delightful addition to any children's library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Camilo: The Owl Who Was Scared of the Darkness" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
