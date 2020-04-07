FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, today announced a change in the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. In light of the continued public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, including federal, state, and local restrictions on in-person gatherings, the Annual Meeting will be held solely by remote communication, in a "virtual-only" format. The previously announced date and time of the meeting (April 22, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) has not changed.
The meeting will be webcast and can be accessed by stockholders at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AN2020 using the control number on their proxy card, voting instruction form, or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. AutoNation has designed the format of the Annual Meeting to ensure that stockholders are afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting.
As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, stockholders are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting if they held shares as of the close of business on February 26, 2020, the record date designated by the Board for the Annual Meeting, or if they hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by their bank, broker, or nominee. To learn more about accessing and participating in the virtual meeting, please refer to AutoNation's Notice of Change of Location filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2020.
About AutoNation, Inc.
AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of December 31, 2019, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised over $22 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.
