ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One bright spot amid the COVID-19 pandemic is that pet adoptions have surged across the country as people look for companionship and new additions to their families; and as your family grows by four feet, you might find yourself needing the right vehicle that accommodates everyone. For the seventh consecutive year, Autotrader celebrates National Dog Day, August 26th, by unveiling its list of the Best Cars for Dog Lovers and announcing limited-edition dog vests, to make dog hair clean up quick and easy while on the road, keeping your car looking its best.
Available exclusively on Autotrader's dog-focused website, Dogtrader.com, dog parents can enter for a chance to win this limited-edition accessory for their furry companion from August 24 through September 141. Prospective pet parents can also search for local dogs on Dogtrader.com, searching for that perfect make and model to become a new part of their family. Through a donation to Adopt-a-Pet.com, Autotrader is also driving home its mission is to help get homeless dogs out of shelters and into loving homes.
With many trading in plane tickets and instead opting for road trips this summer, the editors at Autotrader want to ensure pet parents are riding in vehicles that have the comfort, convenience and safety features that every family needs, which is why they've curated this year's list of the 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers.
"Trips around town or to local destinations have become an important part of our lives these last few months and for many people, that means bringing along their pets as they hit the road," said Brian Moody, executive editor at Autotrader. "To help new car buyers that are traveling with four-legged friends, we've carefully curated a list of the best cars that offer great comfort and safety features while also making the lives of pet parents just a little easier."
Vehicles on Autotrader's list of the 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers of 2020* include:
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2020 Chrysler Pacifica
- 2020 Honda Fit
- 2020 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Jeep Wrangler
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2020 Subaru Outback
- 2020 Tesla Model Y
- 2021 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Volvo V60
*Models are unranked, listed in alphabetical order
These vehicles have features aimed at keeping both humans and dogs safe for the ride ahead – including large rear doors, low cargo floors and even "dog mode." In addition to the top car recommendations, Autotrader also provides the top tips for traveling with your pets, how to keep your car looking its best for summer road trips and a list of pet friendly car accessories.
For more information about Autotrader's must-have accessories for your dog, pet safety tips when driving or to find your new dog, visit Dogtrader.com. To learn more about the Best Cars for Dog Lovers of 2020, visit https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/best-cars-for-dogs.
For more information and news from Autotrader, visit press.autotrader.com, follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Autotrader_com (or @Autotrader_com), Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/autotrader_com/ (or @autotrader_com), like our page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/autotrader/, and add us on Snapchat (@Autotrader_com).
About Autotrader
Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.
About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues of $21 billion. coxautoinc.com
1 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Sweepstakes begins at or about 9:00 AM ET on 8/24/20 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 9/15/20. Open only to legal U.S. residents of 50 US/DC, who are 18 years of age or older. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details and restrictions. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply. Sponsor: Autotrader, Inc., 3003 Summit Blvd., Ste. 200 Atlanta, GA 30319.