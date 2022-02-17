IRVINE, Calif., Feb.17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AVATAR Partners Inc., a pioneer of augmented reality solutions, today announced a strategic partnership and technology development agreement with simplerAR®. As a Platinum Systems Integrator of simpleAR®, AVATAR Partners will continue to expand its XR professional services footprint into government and industry. This synergy complements the objective of simpleAR, which is to accelerate commercialization of its AR content creation software platform. simpleAR®, based in Irvine, CA, is a newly incorporated software product company, founded by Marlo Brooke and a current partner of Ingram Micro, Inc who is a major reseller of the Microsoft HoloLens. The focus of simpleAR® is AR authoring software which help military personnel and business owners rapidly create and deploy AR based job aids and training systems through AR and XR in a simple and cost effective manner.

About AVATAR Partners:

AVATAR Partners Inc. (https://avatarpartners.com/) is a privately held company that develops innovative Extended Reality solutions that simplify complex systems to increase the efficiency, safety and effectiveness of equipment, systems, and processes for the Warfighter, First Responder and Commercial Industries.

