NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signifyd named John Surdakowski to its list of the 2022 Most Influential in Ecommerce, a group of commerce leaders who in an exceptional way overcame the unique challenges of the past year and propelled their organizations to new heights.
The 30 awardees come from around the world and work in a broad range of verticals and roles. Each of them, including John Surdakowski, demonstrated creativity, perseverance, agility and brilliance in navigating the new era of ecommerce spurred by the challenges of an ongoing pandemic, changing consumer preferences and supply chain disruptions.
"Retail has always been the kind of dynamic industry that requires rapid thinking and decisive action. The last two years have exposed that as a tremendous understatement," Signifyd CEO Raj Ramanand said in announcing the most recent award winners. "These 30 honorees have turned that challenge into an advantage by launching new initiatives and exhibiting new thinking that has transformed their businesses in ways that anticipate where their customers are headed next."
John Surdawkoski has been added to an exclusive list that includes 29 fellow honorees and a group of 30 recognized in 2021 as Signifyd's inaugural group of the Most Influential in Ecommerce.
Founded in 2015 by John Surdakowski, the agency has worked with brands like Kith, Hugo Boss, and Simmons Bedding on their online stores. In 2021, Avex was named one of Inc 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. Through John's leadership, Avex has created strong partnerships with software companies like Shopify Plus, Dynamic Yield and Klaviyo to bring clients best-in-class eCommerce, conversion rate optimization, and email marketing services.
"I am honored and humbled to be listed among some really great eCommerce professionals in the community. My core focus is to grow our agency and create an amazing place to work, while also providing as much value as possible for merchants and other agencies owners. I'm looking forward to collaborating with the other honorees in Signifyd's list of the most influential people in eCommerce."
As a Most Influential in Ecommerce honoree, John Surdakowski joins an elite group of industry professionals who now belong to a learning community that over the coming year will share its insights and knowledge through a series of events.
The complete 2021 Most Influential in Ecommerce list and their stories can be found by visiting Signifyd's website.
About Avex Designs
Avex is a Shopify Plus Partner Agency and eCommerce development agency. The company leverages the power of the Shopify platform to design, develop, and optimize beautiful eCommerce websites for fashion & lifestyle brands. Avex partners with merchants to help them scale through data-backed ecommerce development & UX design services, conversion rate optimization, and Klaviyo email marketing services. To learn more, visit avexdesigns.com.
About Signifyd
Signifyd provides an end-to-end Commerce Protection Platform that leverages its Commerce Network to maximize conversion, automate customer experience and eliminate fraud and customer abuse for retailers. Signifyd counts among its customers a number of companies on the Fortune 1000 and Internet Retailer Top 500 lists. Signifyd is headquartered in San Jose, CA., with locations in Denver, New York, Mexico City, Belfast and London.
Contacts
Holly Kuldell
Avex
Marketing Assistant
Mike Cassidy
Signifyd
Head of PR & Storytelling
Media Contact
Holly Kuldell, Avex, +1 2403807012, holly@avexdesigns.com
SOURCE Avex