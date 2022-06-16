Avionos attracts and keeps top talent with sophisticated global client work, strategic partners, and the opportunity to see individuals' impact firsthand.
CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avionos, a global partner to Fortune 500 companies transforming their end-to-end digital experiences to meet customers' evolving expectations, ranks on the Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine list of Best Workplaces in Chicago. This comes on the heels of being recognized as one of fifty fastest growing companies in Chicago by Crain's in May.
This year's Best Workplaces in Chicago award is based on employee feedback collected through an annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. The Best Workplaces in Chicago list is highly competitive, and selection is based directly on employee feedback.
At a time when many U.S. employees have taken a step back to reassess their work/life balance and prioritize family and friends, this recognition means even more for Avionos. It exemplifies how the company's commitment to its employees' well-being and development has been felt by the existing team and new hires. From mentorship programs to clear career progression roadmaps to immersive technical bootcamps and a flexible, hybrid working model, Avionos has put into practice programs that support employee needs and expectations.
"I'm consistently impressed by the results that our team drives," said Gibson Smith, Chief People Officer at Avionos. "We attract individuals who thrive on solving complex challenges and seeing their work impact our clients' customer experiences and bottom line. As leaders at Avionos, we're even more proud to earn a place on this list because our employees shared how much they enjoy being part of the A-team."
Avionos' expansion across the U.S., Europe, and South America shows no sign of slowing. The team has seen 100 percent growth in headcount since 2020 and continues to strategically hire in all areas including commerce, marketing, and product innovation strategy, client services, as well as alliances and sales to support the company's roster of Fortune 500 clients. From Adobe Experience Platform subject matter experts and developers to Salesforce cross-cloud commerce experts, Avionos continues to hire deep technical expertise to help its enterprise clients elevate experiences across the entire buyer journey.
These important additions allow Avionos to adapt to market needs and evolve its offerings to support exactly what Fortune 500 clients and their customers need. In fact, Avionos' work enabling clients to offer customer experiences of the future has secured its leading global marine industry client a finalist position in the Adobe Experience Maker Maverick category. This is a testament to Avionos global capabilities as an Adobe Gold Solution Partner with two Adobe badged solutions that are proven to elevate joint clients' digital marketing and content capabilities.
Another Avionos client also just spoke in two separate sessions at Salesforce Connections 2022 regarding how their B2B customer experience capabilities have scaled globally to offer seamless digital abilities with the click of a button. These innovative digital solutions are a direct result of the talent that Avionos attracts.
To learn more about Avionos' work, leadership team, or to join the #Ateam, please check out job listings here.
About Avionos™
Avionos' team of experts drives measurable business outcomes for Fortune 500 and 1000 companies like Brunswick, Abbott Laboratories, and Transunion by partnering with executives to turn their digital vision into reality. Avionos' integrated digital transformation, marketing, and commerce capabilities elevate its global clients' digital experiences and drive growth. Avionos is an Inc. 5000 company, a Certified Great Place to Work, a Crain's Best Place to Work, and on the Comparably Best Company Culture list. Learn more at http://www.avionos.com.
About the Best Workplaces in Chicago™
Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Chicago by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must be headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan statistical area to be eligible. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
