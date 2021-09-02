LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AvatarLabs, the award-winning, full-service digital agency that leads in innovation, design and technology for Fortune 500 corporate brands and the world's top entertainment companies, is celebrating its twentieth year in business with two significant staff changes to reflect the burgeoning company.
AvatarLabs is pleased to announce new Director of Client Services Jessica Amen.
With seventeen years of experience in digital media, Jessica joins the agency from Unfold, where she served as Director of Production. Previously the experienced executive producer and project manager worked for agencies such as The Refinery Creative, Known, Stink Studios, and Ignition on clients such as Hulu, CNN, Nike, ABC, Spotify and Amazon, among many others. Jessica's career highlights include overseeing the entire marketing campaign for 2K Games' Mafia III, including box art, character posters, website, display ads, the collectors' edition game box and store display marquee. She also oversaw the creation of the Nike Air Max Day 2021 website, a worldwide hub which enabled users to "travel the world" and consume different content from Nike partners and influencers. She is a strong addition to the leadership team at Avatarlabs.
AvatarLabs has also promoted James Safechuck to VP, Innovation and Technology. James spearheads AvatarLabs' research and development efforts, converting internal experimentation into award-winning brand experiences. Under his leadership, AvatarLabs has won partnerships and became official developers for Snap, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. To support Avatarlabs' initiative to broaden their CPG client base, he has led the expansion of web and mobile game offerings with clients including Red Bull, Cheetos, Toyota, Puma and Gatorade. He has also guided the growth of AvatarLabs' web offerings including projects with MGA, Game Show Network and Stand Up To Cancer. James plays a key role leading technical innovation and development for AvatarLabs and its clients
"We're so proud to bring aboard talent such as Jessica and give a well-deserved promotion to James," said AvatarLabs CEO Rex Cook. "As we continue to evolve, the quality of our teammates is a priority for us, and both James and Jessica are top notch."
ABOUT AVATARLABS
AvatarLabs is an award-winning, full-service digital agency founded in 2001 that leads in innovation, design and technology for Fortune 500 corporate brands and the world's top entertainment companies. Their core expertise encompasses marketing strategy and execution across all digital platforms via websites, social campaigns, interactive content, online media campaigns, premium customer acquisition campaigns, games, video content production, mobile apps, augmented reality and virtual reality. They are always seeking ways to use technology to engage fans with brands in delightful ways such as AR; they executed the very first branded AR Snapchat lens, and are also preferred agency partners with Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.
Their credits include ground-breaking digital campaigns for some of the highest grossing multiyear franchises including Fox's X-Men, Marvel's Avengers, HBO's Game of Thrones, Lionsgate's The Hunger Games and Knives Out, Netflix's Narcos, Sony's Jumanji and many more. In addition, they have built a successful stable of clients featuring Fortune 500 companies including Mattel, Starbucks, Lego, Adidas, Cheetos, Oreo, Gatorade, Red Bull and Budweiser.
The agency prides itself with its diverse staff, sixty percent female, thirty percent BIPOC and sixty six percent women in leadership.
