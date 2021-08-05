NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Indranil Ghosh—CEO of sustainable investing firm Tiger Hill Capital , award-winning author, and strategic advisor to global leaders—launches "Impact Unicorns", a podcast where you meet inspirational entrepreneurs building the next generation of transformative impact companies.
Trillions of ESG dollars are flowing into Fortune 500 public companies and stocks. But most of these funds would deliver much more social impact if directed into smaller, private companies which are the engines of innovation, job-creation, and positive impact in the economy.
"Aspiring impact entrepreneurs need a place to learn from the Masters in the emerging field of social impact business, and sustainable investors need to identify the unicorns that will shape the future," says Dr. Ghosh, creator and host of "Impact Unicorns."
For over a decade, Dr. Ghosh has been advising companies which have made a material impact on the environment, on human health, and on social equality—while also returning extraordinary financial returns to shareholders along the way.
Each week starting August 10th, Dr. Ghosh will unpack the success stories of entrepreneurial champions from his network, digging deep to find the winning practices that listeners can use in their own ventures and ESG investment portfolios.
Dr. Ghosh will talk to Javier Cavada, President and CEO of Highview Power, who will explain the company's pioneering CRYOBatteryTM which is pushing the frontiers of long duration energy storage. Highview Power offers a clean, cost-competitive solution to store energy at grid scale for hours, days, and more—much longer than Li-ion batteries which are suited for 1-2 hours of storage.
Guests will also include Louis Ferro, President and CEO of Empire State Greenhouses, a circular economy mega-platform for food-energy-waste. The company is building a network of 400,000 sq ft, indoor crop factories across the US. Each facility will produce 20 tons of fresh fruit, vegetables, and herbs every day and will be powered by energy from on-site solar panels, manure digesters, and waste-to-energy plants.
And Glen Martin will introduce his fourth venture Hyox Space—an exciting new venture with a blueprint to revolutionize aviation and ground transportation with clean hydrogen at a lower cost that today's carbon-based fuels.
To watch these episodes of "Impact Unicorns" you can download from http://www.impact-unicorns.com.
More About Dr. Indranil Ghosh:
MIT-trained scientist Dr. Indranil Ghosh is a sustainable investor, author, and strategic advisor to global leaders. Dr. Ghosh partners with visionary leaders to build social impact businesses and sustainable investing platforms. He also advises governments and NGOs on economic development policy. He is the award-winning author of "Powering Prosperity: A Citizen's Guide to Shaping the 21st Century" which brings together a decade of experience and research at the intersection of socioeconomic development, sustainable investing, and business disruption.
