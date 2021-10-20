ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning Film director, Writer, and Actress Andrea Alverta Ward Releases Trailer for Newest Project for "Deception Streets" a chilling story inspired by true events.
"Deception Streets" is set to be release October 29th on Amazon Prime. Andrea is known for her artistry story telling skills to empower & create awareness for those around her. She has understood the art of showcasing truth through her stories while inspiring others and raising awareness about social issues and injustice that affects today's communities and societies. Hoping to make a difference, Andrea started a full-service production company of her own, 'REDEMPTION IMAGES: Where untold stories are born'. Here survivors and victims can share their untold stories and still be heard as they live within their truth.
Being the great-niece of Legendary Jazz musician Billie Holiday, Andrea comes from a family of artists. At a young age, she adapted the art of storytelling, which eventually led her to write, direct and produce her life stories and experiences into screenplays. Since then Andrea has adapted the ability to channel her pain into power. Deception Streets has already received great reviews from critics and highly anticipated film festivals as well as awards. Andrea developed a purpose in creating films to raise awareness on tackling social issues that affects most communities.
https://www.redemptionimages.com/
