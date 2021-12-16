FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the hottest Celtic bands playing today, We Banjo 3 performs at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick Maryland on January 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the event and may be purchased online at WeinbergCenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 West Patrick Street. Discounts are available for students, children, military, and seniors. Seats in the orchestra section are ticketed as general admission for those who want more of a festival experience and the mezzanine/balcony section is reserved seating for those more at ease in their seat.
The Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet––comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley––continually push musical boundaries while maintaining an unwavering devotion to the essential audience experience. WB3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound. Brilliantly commanded instruments––banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion––effortlessly elevate lead singer David Howley's propulsive voice. Live on stage, their songs carry the listener along until, at the perfect moment, the band crescendos into catchy choruses with pitch perfect harmonies. We Banjo 3 deliver their music with such palpable rapport, stunning precision, and infectious energy, it's impossible to pigeonhole what kind of listener might suddenly consider themselves a WB3 fan.
A complete listing of artists and performers scheduled for the 2021-2022 season can be found at WeinbergCenter.org.
ABOUT THE WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS
The Weinberg Center for the Arts is one of the region's premier performing arts presenters, offering film, music, dance, theater, and family-focused programming. Located in the historic Tivoli movie theater in downtown Frederick Maryland, the Weinberg Center strives to ensure that the arts remain accessible and affordable to local and regional audiences alike. Weinberg Center events are made possible with major support from the City of Frederick, the Maryland State Arts Council, Plamondon Hospitality Partners, and other corporate and individual donors.
