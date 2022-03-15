RALEIGH, N.C., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Able&Co., a Raleigh-based agency, continues its 13-year record of industry recognition for its work with diverse clients in a variety of markets by being honored with 15 awards from three nationally-recognized competitions, including a coveted Judge's Choice Award from the American Advertising Federation.
"These competitions set the standard for innovation and creativity in our industry," said Jenny Taylor, Able&Co. President and Chief Growth Officer. "During this 2021 - 2022 award season, we again competed with incredibly talented peers in every category we entered. We are thrilled that every submission — all fourteen — earned an award, including the distinguished ADDY Judge's Choice award. It's such an honor to be recognized because the awards are a testament to the skill, vision, ingenuity and talent of each creator."
The agency was recognized for strategic and creative excellence by the Service Industry Advertising Awards (SIAA), the American Advertising Federation (AAF - ADDY® Awards) and the Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards (HDMAwards).
"Our clients' success and satisfaction are always our highest priority and this kind of recognition from the industries in which we work, and by our peers, reinforces the fact that our team continues to provide impressive results," said Taylor. "What I'm most excited about is knowing that our work guides our clients towards transformative success. That's truly what motivates us, and these awards are an affirmation that we are masters of our craft!"
About the Service Industry Advertising Awards (SIAA)
SIAA recognizes the advertising excellence of the service industry. More than 500 advertising agencies and more than 1,000 institutions submitted 1,200 entries in this year's competition. A national panel of judges evaluated entries in eight groups and forty-five categories, and reviewed each entry for execution, creativity, quality, consumer appeal and overall breakthrough advertising content. In total, the distinguished panel awarded 151 Gold Awards, 97 Silver Awards and 64 Bronze Awards.
Able&Co. submitted ten SIAA entries and was honored with ten awards for its work with medical device, real estate, government, and non-profit clients.
Gold Award
- Newsletter — "Experience Grande". Client: Grande Dunes.
- Magazine Advertising — "Live Inspired. Live Grande." Client: Grande Dunes.
- Integrated Marketing Campaign — Barrington Community Launch. Client: The Jim Allen Group.
- Brochure — "A Haven for Good" Capital Campaign. Client: Haven House Services.
- Self-Promotion - Video — " Does Your Agency Do That?". Client: Able&Co.
Silver Award
- Website — Website Refresh to Improve User Experience. Client: Capital Area Workforce Development.
- Installations — "Your Journey Starts Here" NCWorks Career Center. Client: GuilfordWorks.
- Logo and Letterhead — IPM Chirana Brand Identity. Client: IPM Chirana Global Medical Devices.
- Newspaper Advertising — "Welcome to the Good Life". Client: Savannah Quarters®
Bronze Award
- Integrated Marketing Campaign — PUGGLE® Medical Device New Product Launch. Client: AMSINO International.
About the American Advertising Federation (AAF - ADDY® Awards)
The AAF is home of the highly esteemed ADDY® Award. It's one of the industry's largest creative competitions and attracts nearly 30,000 professional and student entries each year through competitions offered through local AAF clubs. The local Ad Club phase is the first of a three-tier, national competition, and recognizes who is the very best in their local market.
The Triangle Ad Fed held its award ceremony gala on February 24 at the Durham Arts Council. Able&Co. submitted its work under three categories, and was honored with two Silver awards and one Bronze.
In addition, the agency was recognized with a Judge's Choice award for its van design on GuilfordWorks' NCWorks Mobile Career Center.
"I selected NCWorks Mobile Career Center as my judge's choice. Out-of-Home Media provides endless opportunities to deploy methods of viewability," explained ADDY Judge Tiffany Andrews, Owner of The Andrews Agency & Sales and Marketing Administrator, Myrtle Beach Convention Center. "However, this piece has two major notable components — creative and useable. Creativity was depicted in highlighting the careers in the area; meanwhile attention was paid to diversity, equality and inclusion. The usability factor directly shows out-of-home going a step further and creates a sense of community with the mobile career center providing job search opportunities to all people."
Judge's Choice Award
- Out-Of-Home - Public Transit Ad — NCWorks Mobile Career Center. Client: GuilfordWorks.
Silver Award
- Ambient Media - Multiple Installations — NCWorks Career Center Branding. Client: GuilfordWorks.
- Out-Of-Home - Public Transit Ad — NCWorks Mobile Career Center. Client: GuilfordWorks.
Bronze Award
- Advertising Self-Promotion - Single Medium Campaign — "Weird Stuff" Video. Client: Able&Co.
About the Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards (HDMAwards)
Nearly 1,000 healthcare and medical institutions across the country entered the Second Annual HDMAwards. Judges consisted of a national panel of healthcare marketers, creative directors, marketing and advertising professionals.
This discerning group recognized Able&Co.'s medical device client, AMSINO International, for its PUGGLE® Enteral Feeding Pump microsite, honoring the company with a Merit award.
Merit Award
- Integrated Marketing Campaign — PUGGLE® Medical Device New Product Launch. Client: AMSINO International.
To view Able&Co's award-winning work, visit https://theableagency.com/awards-timeline/
