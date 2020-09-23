Award-Winning Marketing Shop Cashmere Announces New Partners For Its Social Justice Coalition, OneOpp, In Support Of Ending Police Brutality

Quincy Jones Productions, G-Eazy, The Revels Group, The Art of Chase, David&Goliath, Concept Arts, Pitch 5 Productions, Friendly Vengeance, Gram x Gram and Alchemy Media Join Coalition Along with Center for Policing Equity and Color of Change Rock the Vote and 1 VoteCloser Unite with Coalition to Incite Voter Turnout for Upcoming Election