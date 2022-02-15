ROCKY RIVER, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Linda Gross Brown's "Footsteps" series of paintings continued to impress in 2021. "Footsteps #17" was selected for the 2021 Academy Center of the Arts Annual National Juried Art Exhibition in Lynchburg, Virginia in March, going on to win the Juror's Choice Award. Following that, "Footsteps #15" was accepted into The American Artists Professional League's 2021 Members Only Online Show, "Explore", winning First Place in Pastels. The same month, "Footsteps #17" was selected for the Catharine Lorillard Wolfe Art Club's 124th Annual Open Juried Exhibition at The Salmagundi Art Club in New York City.

Linda continued the "Footsteps" series in April, creating two new paintings: "Footsteps #18" and "Footsteps #19". Shortly after completion, "Footsteps #18" was selected for the Allied Artists of America's 108th Annual Exhibition at the Salmagundi Art Club in July. In August, "Footsteps #17" was selected for Chicago Pastel Painter's Pastel Chicago 2021 8th Biennial National Juried Exhibition.

Closing out the year, both of Linda's new paintings were shown at different exhibitions. In September, "Footsteps #19" was selected for The Degas Pastel Society's 22nd Biennial Membership Online Exhibition. In October, "Footsteps #18" was selected for The American Artists Professional League's 93rd Grand National Online Exhibition at the Salmlagundi Art Club.

