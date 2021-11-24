BUCHAREST, Romania, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Awardo allows IT and marketing companies to list their profile after a prior evaluation, to increase their online exposure, and to showcase their best solutions and capabilities.
Platform with European roots
In a world where the majority of all IT review platforms have their headquarters located in the United State of America, Awardo is growing right from the European continent. Although Awardo comes from Europe, the main goal is to build its own database of verified software solutions and IT services and become a trusted bridge between buyers and suppliers all over the world.
Scoring Methodology
The Awardo platform does not approve a company without a prior evaluation to assure a standard in quality of all submissions. There is a methodology based on which the staff evaluates a company and can be found here: https://www.awardo.co/scoring-methodology/.
The most important requirements that a company must meet in order to be approved on Awardo are:
- The company's activity must be eligible in one or more categories found on the Awardo platform.
- It is very important for every company that wants to be listed on Awardo to have at least one confirmed email address. In other words, a verified point of contact. Our staff will try to connect with the author before any approval of the company profile.
- The evaluation staff checks the details of a company to ensure that it has the most accurate and complete information about their software solution or services, before any approval.
Awardo also has automatic or passive evaluation that starts working after the profile is approved and is constantly evaluated depending how often the profile is updated and takes into account the number of customer reviews, published portfolios, recognition awards and other useful information found in the profile.
For Vendors
The first benefit of having a profile on Awardo is to quickly gain a new backlink targeting the company's website and rank better across search engines. Another benefit is to be listed in relevant categories where buyers will search to find the type of software products or services they need, increasing exposure. There is a chance to be mentioned in various insights about software markets, service providers, good digital marketing practices, technology trends, all these contribute to the company's awareness across the internet. But most importantly, all of the above are completely free.
For Buyers
The main goal of Awardo platform is to help companies (buyers) more easily find the right software they need with the help of categories, subcategories and filters by reducing the amount of information they receive and focusing only on what interests them. Companies can go easily to a particular category they are interested in and then filter by: review rate, newest or oldest, running platform, features, location, price, type of support, etc. Awardo staff also provide IT consulting services when needed, assisting buyers in choosing the right software solution or agency.
For Startups
Startups have the chance to be more visible, giving them a "featured" filter for a year if the company is not more than 12 months old. The filter will help buyers better look for both established companies and startups that could come up with better solutions or services and competitive prices.
We invite companies and startups to list their software products and services on the Awardo B2B marketplace. For any other information do not hesitate to contact us.
