WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WoodWorks - Wood Products Council has announced the winners of its 2021 Wood Design Awards, which celebrate excellence in wood building design and spotlight its continued rise in popularity across the U.S. Awards, are an opportunity to recognize building designers for their skill and ingenuity, and to showcase projects that demonstrate the attributes of wood that make it so appealing.
"This year's award winners epitomize the innovation, resilience, and flexibility required for projects to flourish in a changing world. We're excited to see design and development teams approaching projects holistically, with buildings that respond uniquely to their communities. From one of the most environmentally advanced education buildings in the southeast to a historic winery in Napa, CA, wood continues to demonstrate its value as a nimble and modern building material, ushering in new precedents and challenging the public's perception of its role in the built world," said WoodWorks President and CEO, Jennifer Cover. "A few of this year's winning projects were completed in 2020 despite obstacles caused by the global pandemic. Through this lens, we are more inspired than ever by the achievements in wood design—from the quality of building systems to the expressiveness of the structures."
Nominations from across the country were evaluated by an independent jury that included:
- Clare Archer, Vice President/Senior Director, Gilbane Building Company, Washington, DC
- Kate Diamond, FAIA, LEED AP, Civic Design Director, HDR, Los Angeles, CA
- Julie Hiromoto, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, WELL AP, Director of Integration, Principal, HKS Inc., Dallas, TX
- John Mitchell, Associate Partner, Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture, Chicago, IL
National award categories include:
- Multi-Family Wood Design
- Commercial Wood Design - Mid-Rise
- Commercial Wood Design - Low-Rise
- Wood in Government Buildings
- Wood in Schools
- Institutional Wood Design
- Green Building with Wood
- Beauty of Wood
- Durable & Adaptable Wood Structures
National Winners
Multi-Family Wood Design: Timber Lofts | Milwaukee, WI
ARCHITECT: Engberg Anderson Architects
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Pierce Engineers
CONTRACTOR: Catalyst Construction
Wood in Schools: Oregon State University Forest Science Complex | Corvallis, OR
ARCHITECT: MGA | Michael Green Architecture
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Equilibrium, a Katerra Company
CONTRACTOR: Andersen Construction
Commercial Wood Design - Low-Rise: Cakebread Cellars Expansion | Rutherford, CA
ARCHITECT: BCV Architecture + Interiors
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Kenneth Campbell, P.E.
CONTRACTOR: Wright Contracting
Commercial Wood Design - Mid-Rise: Outpost | Hood River, OR
ARCHITECT: Skylab Architecture
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Valar Consulting Engineering
CONTRACTOR: Key Development
Institutional Wood Design: The Discovery Center | Philadelphia, PA
ARCHITECT: DIGSAU
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: CVM
CONTRACTOR: INTECH Construction
Durable & Adaptable Wood Structures: Trefethen Historic Winery | Napa, CA
ARCHITECT: Taylor Lombardo Architects with Preservation Architecture
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: ZFA Structural Engineers
CONTRACTOR: Facility Development Company
Green Building with Wood: The Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design | Atlanta, GA
ARCHITECT: The Miller Hull Partnership, in collaboration with Lord Aeck Sargent, a Katerra Company
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Uzun + Case
CONTRACTOR: Skanska USA
Beauty of Wood: Karsh Alumni and Visitors Center Duke University | Durham, NC
ARCHITECT: Centerbrook Architects and Planners
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: LHC Structural Engineers
CONTRACTOR: LeChase Construction
Wood in Government Buildings: Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center | Wantagh, NY
ARCHITECT: nARCHITECTS
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Silman Structural Engineering
CONTRACTOR: Scalamandre Construction
Jury's Choice: Freedom House Expansion | Green Bay, WI
ARCHITECT: Berners Schober
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: raSmith
CONTRACTOR: Immel Construction
Regional Excellence Winners
1040 W Fulton | Chicago, IL
ARCHITECT: Hartshorne Plunkhard Architecture
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: IMEG Corporation
CONTRACTOR: Summit Design + Build
Andy Quattlebaum Outdoor Education Center at Clemson University | Seneca, SC
ARCHITECT: Cooper Carry
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Britt, Peters and Associates Inc.
CONTRACTOR: Sherman Construction
Biosmass Boiler Building | Quincy, CA
ARCHITECT: AMLGM
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Holmes Structures
CONTRACTOR: Houston Construction
Cedar Speedster | Seattle, WA
ARCHITECT: Weber Thompson
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: DCI Engineers
CONTRACTOR: Turner
Church of the Incarnation Addition | Dallas, TX
ARCHITECT: HH Architects
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Datum Engineers
CONTRACTOR: Lee Lewis Construction
Platte Fifteen | Denver, CO
ARCHITECT: OZ Architecture
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: KL&A Engineers & Builders
CONTRACTOR: Adolfson & Peterson Construction
Princeton University Laboratory for Embodied Computation | Princeton, NJ
ARCHITECT: The Living (Design Architect), NK Architects (AOR)
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Buro Happold
CONTRACTOR: Epic Construction
Tennis Pavilion | Kansas City, MO
ARCHITECT: Generator Studio
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: SMA Engineering
CONTRACTOR: Centric Projects
UCLA Margo Leavin Graduate Art Studios | Culver City, CA
ARCHITECT: Johnston Marklee
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger
CONTRACTOR: Abbott Construction
Image: The Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design. Photo credit: The Miller Hull Partnership in collaboration with Lord Aeck Sargent, a Katerra Company, Uzun + Case, photo Jonathan Hillyer.
Contact:
Related Images
The Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design
Photo credit: The Miller Hull Partnership in collaboration with Lord Aeck Sargent, a Katerra Company, Uzun + Case, photo Jonathan Hillyer
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/awards-showcase-innovation-and-trends-in-wood-building-design-301235678.html
SOURCE WoodWorks - Wood Products Council