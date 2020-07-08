NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL is pleased to announce that works from 40 student artists have been selected for the third edition of the AXA Art Prize Exhibition. The AXA Art Prize launched in 2017 and is viewed as one of the premier student art competitions in the U.S. The Prize is open to figurative paintings, drawings and prints made by undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in courses in the U.S.
"The AXA Art Prize provides aspiring artists with an opportunity to showcase their talents, share their passions and connect with influential members and established leaders in the art industry," notes Jennifer Schipf, Global Practice Leader for Art at AXA XL. "Now more than ever, it is imperative we help these individuals build diverse networks and support these young artists as they pursue their passions in the art industry."
The exhibition will be accompanied by an illustrated catalogue featuring expert insights from curator and writer Antwaun Sargent. For the first time in the history of the Prize, the exhibition will be available to view virtually. This gallery will launch in September and feature works from the 2020 finalists as well from previous winners of The Prize. Additional details regarding the exhibition will be shared closer to the deadline.
The Prize
The first prize and second prize winners will be announced on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. The first prize is $10,000 and second prize is $5,000 and winners will be chosen by renowned artists Julia Chiang, Erik Parker, Laurie Simmons and Salman Toor alongside Jennifer Schipf, Global Practice Leader for Art at AXA XL.
The Finalists
Over 400 submissions were received from 125 different schools, both undergraduate and graduate programs. Submissions for the Prize were first reviewed by regional jurors from the Prize's Strategic Advisory Board of 34 major art schools and programs in the U.S. including the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Columbia University School of Arts, California College of the Arts the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Pratt Institute and Bard College.
The final 40 works in the exhibition, which include paintings, drawings and prints, were chosen by an Exhibition Jury comprised of Ian Alteveer, Curator for Modern and Contemporary Art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Lauren Haynes, Curator of Contemporary Art at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Brett Littman, Director of the Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Museum and Eugenie Tsai, Senior Curator of Contemporary Art at the Brooklyn Museum.
The shortlist is comprised of a diverse group of young artists from 27 different schools across the U.S., and this year 60% of the finalists are women. Four schools have multiple shortlisted artists: Arizona State University, the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, the San Francisco Art Institute, Savannah College of Art and Design and the University of North Texas each have two finalists, and the New York Academy of Art and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago both generated five finalists. Six of the 2020 shortlisted artists have been featured in previous editions of the Prize.
For more information about the Prize and to view the shortlist, visit axaartprize.com.
About New York Academy of Art
Founded in 1982 by artists, scholars and patrons of the arts, including Andy Warhol, the New York Academy of Art is a not-for-profit educational and cultural institution which combines intensive technical training in drawing, painting and sculpture with active critical discourse. Academy students are taught traditional methods and techniques and encouraged to use these skills to make vital contemporary art. Through major exhibitions, a lively speaker series, and an ambitious educational program, the Academy serves as a creative and intellectual center for all artists dedicated to highly skilled, conceptually aware figurative and representational art.
