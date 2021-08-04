LOUISVILLE, Ky., August 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Friday, August 6th, B. Simm is set to perform for downtown Louisville's new concert series, Live on the Lawn at Waterfront Park. Joining headliner, Nelly, and second opening act, Blanco Brown, the singer, songwriter, actor, and entrepreneur looks forward to connecting with a hometown crowd. From original hip hop music the audience has yet to hear, like his sassy jam, "Feisty," to crowd favorites, like "You Don't Want These Cards," and Nelly's smash hits, B. Simm wants you to know, "We're gonna have a good time."
Currently signed with California-based Ethika Music, B. Simm made a powerful impression as the quickest recording artist the label has ever signed; all it took was two days. It's no wonder, when B. Simm says that his "last song is always the best song." This is an artist who's driven by songwriting as much as he is by performing, finessing the art of wordplay to be able to capture real, relatable, human experiences.
"Music is therapeutic for me," explains B. Simm, who finds it effortless to tap into an emotional song as soon as the music hits. There's something incredible that happens when he hears "the background noise to my thoughts," "easing the tension," compelling him to create in order to process the world around him. He is passionate about living in the now and unlocking the depth of that experience. When he unleashes his music on stage, he tries to hone in on somebody in the crowd who feels the same, channeling that energy to build a personal connection with the surrounding crowd. "From start to finish," B. Simm believes there is nothing more important than playing up that "energy."
"As soon as I could talk," B. Simm knew there was something special to the way he understood music, singing and rapping at any given chance. By the age of eight, he started his own rap group, called True Rappers. As a teenager, he was winning rap battles at Eastern High School, giving him the confidence to put his songs out into the world. B. Simm could feel the rush of adrenaline the first time he performed, feeling the immediacy of being alive and the ability to connect with people right then and there. "Music just takes you somewhere every so often — and you follow it."
It's a small world when the road that inspired B. Simm to pursue music landed him this upcoming show, a connection that came through his old high school coach, Coach Bibby. B. Simm. says he used to battle Coach Bibby, winning $10 from him back in the day. Now, B. Simm is preparing to perform with Nelly for the second time, having opened up for the rap legend two decades ago. It was the largest ticketed event ever held on 4th Street. B. Simm also feels thrilled to do a set alongside Blanco Brown, having released a video that went viral of one of his dances.
B. Simm asserts, "I don't care who you are, you probably don't go a day without hearing some form of music. Whether it's a cell phone ring, the tv, a commercial, song, or radio, you hear music. Lil Wayne said it best. He said he loves music, because 'you're creating something that didn't exist that day;' and that stuck with me forever. It's the best thing I've ever heard."
It feels special to be performing for his hometown crowd, especially after a year of COVID. Everyone has been clamoring to feel the joy of live music again, and B. Simm already feels that it's "definitely going to be different." "It feels good to resonate with people through sound," just as it "feels good to hear yourself," says B. Simm, letting it all out on the stage.
Putting collective experiences of his life into words, ultimately, B. Simm feels like he's "a father first," which is a reason he feels unstoppable. "If there's one person I want to prove it to, it's my daughter," 11 year-old, Haven.
Up next, you can look forward to "a lot of music coming out with Ethika," as B. Simm has a slew of songs he "can't wait to release." With a tour "definitely in the works" and music that sounds "different than anything I've done in a while," B. Simm loves delivering lyrics that make you notice the details.
For a show that's bound to uplift families and those wanting to feel the kinetic energy of a party, B. Simm assures you, "I want them to know I'm not stopping; not stopping." Get ready for the "best 20 minutes of your life." B. Simm takes the stage at 7:10 p.m. and plans to make the most of every second he's sharing his life through music.
About B. Simm
Born in Charleston, West Virginia and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, B. Simm always had a flair for hearing the pulse of music in words, writing poems from grade school on. An ear for finding rhythms in his lyrics, he became a rap battle champion at Eastern High School, later turning down a basketball scholarship to pursue his passion for songwriting. B. Simm's first collection of work, Simm City, echoed through the music industry, leading to tours with artists such as: Lil Wayne, Young Jeezy, Bow Wow, Jim Jones, and Kalena Harper (formerly of Diddy Dirty Money).
Recently, B. Simm joined California-based label, Ethika Music, in the quickest recording deal they've ever signed, as both artist and songwriter. B. Simm also writes original music for local and mainstream artists, going into the studio and treating it as a thrilling blank canvas to create something new. His song, "You Don't Want These Cards," became the official song for the University of Louisville before the team went on to win the Sugar Bowl in 2013. B. Simm loves to find a beat and indulge in it, springing from that vibe to craft something that feels personal — where energy and the rhythm of his words collide.
Along with upcoming music and tour opportunities, B. Simm has opened up for Tekashi 69, TI, Flo Rida, Nelly, and more. B. Simm is also an actor and entrepreneur, landing his acting debut in River Runs Red alongside Taye Diggs, George Lopez, and John Cusack.
