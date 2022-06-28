The NFT collection, consisting of 10,666 characters on the Ethereum blockchain, features intricate, symbolic layers designed by Baby Yors.

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a team of Web3 experts, Argentine musician and visual artist Baby Yors announced today the release of "Los Diablos," a collection of 10,666 randomly generated PFPs on the Ethereum blockchain. The collection made its public debut last week at NFT NYC in Manhattan. Rebellious, unique, colorful, and multicultural, Baby exclusively designed the collection and its intricate layers. 

The artwork is inspired by the Carnival rituals of Jujuy, Baby's hometown in the north mountains of Argentina. During the festive practices, citizens let the devil "be among them," releasing their inhibitions through wild joy and dance. Los Diablos brings this tradition to Web3 for everyone to experience and is expected to be minted on the Blockchain at the end of July. 

The collection arrives on the heels of the release Baby's latest single and video, "Freak Out the People," which features closely related visuals and themes, while also paying homage to his roots.

"Raised in a conservative, largely Catholic city, and the image of the devil was always used against anyone who was different or acted to the rhythm of their heartbeat," Baby Yors says of the concept behind the collection. "My queerness singled me out and became my strength. This collection, and the song behind it, represent liberation for queer people, independent thinkers, rebels, and anyone who's alienated. Web3 is expanding the possibilities of art, and it's a perfect place to expand these ideas in a way that anyone can enjoy."

Praise for "Freak Out The People":

WONDERLAND

"it becomes clear that Baby Yors is one to watch in 2022."

PEOPLE

"new pride anthem"

LadyGunn

"a catchy new anthem … that marks the sign of a true self expressionist"

BILLBOARD

"One of the most influential LGBTQ people in the world"

