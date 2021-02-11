BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bach to Rock (B2R), America's music school for students of all ages, proudly announces it has attained top franchise rankings for 2021 in Entrepreneur Magazine and Franchise Gator. The Entrepreneur Franchise 500® ranking features Bach to Rock at #240 in its January/February issue. Franchise Gator showcases Bach to Rock at #15 in its Top 100 Franchises list, which accompanies its Fastest Growing Franchises and Top Emerging Franchises lists, where Bach to Rock achieved #32 and #44 respectively.
Check out Bach to Rock's complete list of industry accolades, which spans the brand's 11 years of franchising.
"This dual recognition speaks to the dedication of our franchisees and corporate team as we quickly responded and retooled our business model to meet families' needs during this challenging year. Children deserve creative, enriching and fun music lessons now more than ever," said Brian Gross, President of Bach to Rock. Bach to Rock now provides families a hybrid model of education, which features in-person lessons, virtual lessons, or a combination of both, offering choices and flexibility. "It has been an honor to continue to serve our families and their communities. We pride ourselves on our strong community relationships, so this industry recognition truly validates our work."
The Franchise 500® ranking is known as the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking, with 2021 being its 42nd year. View Bach to Rock's placement in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® ranking. An online franchise directory, Franchise Gator created its Top 100 list to help future franchise owners find an opportunity that was the right fit for their experience, interest, and financial capabilities. Visit Franchise Gator to view Bach to Rock's listing.
Bach to Rock – A Franchise Opportunity with Industry Stature
Bach to Rock has earned numerous accolades including being named: a Top 500 Franchise for 2021 by Entrepreneur Magazine; a Top 100 Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Gator; a number one franchise for Children's Enrichment Programs and a Top 150 Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine; and one of the 500 Powerhouse Brands by Franchise Times. To learn more about franchise ownership opportunities and programs for veterans, contact Ralph Rillon, vice president of franchise development, at 1-855-227-7570 or rrillon@bachtorock.com, or visit bachtorockfranchise.com.
About Bach to Rock: Changing the Way Students Learn Music
Bach to Rock is a music education school for students of all ages, from early childhood through high school and beyond. B2R knows learning music should be fun and students learn best when they play music they enjoy. B2R is the music school kids would have designed for themselves, with weekly ensemble instruction and band formations leading to public concerts, Battle of the Bands and recording sessions in B2R's professional recording studios. B2R builds technique, fosters teamwork and enhances self-esteem through private lessons, band instruction, and public performances.
Bach to Rock is experiencing continuous growth, with forty-five schools open and an additional seven schools in development. The franchise is trending to become a $25 million brand, teaching over 65,000 children and adults since the company's inception in 2007. Follow B2R on Facebook and on Twitter. For more information, visit bachtorock.com or call 1-877-227-8558.
Media Contact
Angela Sakell, Bach to Rock, 703-786-3395, asakell@bachtorock.com
SOURCE Bach to Rock